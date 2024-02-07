TMZ TV Recap: Jussie Keeps Fighting, Toby Keith Death, Patrick Mahomes' Dad

It's hump day at TMZ, and we are rolling on the TV front -- where the topics ranged from a tragic death to an uphill legal battle in Chicago ... and just about everything in between.

TMZ Live

Play video content TMZ.com

'TMZ Live' was rife with opinions -- particularly on the topic of Jussie Smollett, who is now trying to have his criminal case appeal heard by the Illinois State Supreme Court ... arguing he ought not have to serve any more jail time after being convicted for the alleged hoax.

While people might be rolling their eyes at the notion he's continuing to fight this, Harvey says Jussie might actually have a point and get his conviction tossed ... time will tell.

TMZ on TV

Play video content TMZ.com

Over at 'TMZ on TV,' we honored and remembered the great Toby Keith -- who just passed away after a battle with stomach cancer, which he ultimately succumbed to.

The staff shared kind words about the legendary country star.

TMZ Sports

Play video content TMZSports.com

Finally, we land on 'TMZ Sports' where Babcock and the team broke down Patrick Mahomes' response to his father's arrest during a Super Bowl presser.