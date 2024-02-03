Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
TMZ TV Recap: Ayo Craps on J Lo, Haddish's DUI, Carl Weathers Death

TMZ TV Recap Ayo Edebiri Trashes J Lo ... Haddish DUI, Carl Weathers Dies

2/3/2024 12:10 AM PT
We finished the week strong here at TMZ -- and with some tragic news, too, no less -- with a little bit of levity, but a lot of drama ... and we covered it all on our TV shows.

TMZ Live

WHAT GOES AROUND ...
TMZ.com

Kicking things off on 'TMZ Live,' we started scorching hot with some tea that resurfaced about Ayo Edebiri -- who was somewhat recently talking major trash about Jennifer Lopez ... with whom she's appearing alongside on 'Saturday Night Live' this weekend. Awkward!!!

Take a look for yourself to see exactly what she said, and what we're hearing she thinks of J Lo these days. Hard to say things won't be tense between them ... 'cause this was harsh.

TMZ on TV

OFF THE HOOK
TMZ.com

Heading over to 'TMZ on TV,' we couldn't help but tip our cap to Tiffany Haddish's lawyer -- 'cause he seems to have scored her a pretty sweet deal in her L.A. DUI case.

Long story short, that case now goes away ... and she just has one DUI case to go!

TMZ Sports

R.I.P. TO A LEGEND
TMZSports.com

The sports/entertainment word suffered a massive loss in the sudden death of Carl Weathers -- famous from the 'Rocky' movies and others, not to mention for his time with the Raiders.

Not much is known about the circumstances of his passing -- but Mike and Mojo got into his contributions on and off camera ... and there's a lot.

TMZ INVESTIGATES
TMZ Studios

