TMZ TV Recap: Justin vs. Britney, Kanye's New Mask, Lewis Leaves Mercedes

Just one more day before we head into the weekend, and we're finishing strong at TMZ -- especially on the topic of TV coverage ... of which there was plenty on Thursday.

TMZ Live

Play video content TMZ.com

Starting with 'TMZ Live,' we revisited an old feud that got kicked up all over again thanks to Justin Timberlake -- who took a not-so-subtle shot at his ex-girlfriend, Britney Spears.

You might've heard about his sorry-not-sorry moment in NYC this week, and Harvey and Charles have some opinions on whether he was right (or wrong) to be so brash here. Of course, BS fired back ... even though her diss was a little odd, focused on ... basketball?

TMZ on TV

Play video content TMZ.com

'TMZ on TV' kept the good times going, and Kanye West helped us get there with a whole new look that screams bloody murder -- from the movies, of course ... of the horror variety.

What we're even talking about here ... well, it's a mask. Just take a look for yourself.

TMZ Sports

Finally we get to 'TMZ Sports,' where Lewis Hamilton made news by jumping ship at Mercedes and zooming over to Ferrari for the upcoming F1 season. Listen up, gear heads!

Play video content TMZSports.com