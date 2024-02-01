TMZ TV Recap: Clenney Parents, Trump's Holy War, Brady's Footballs

We just got past Hump Day here at TMZ, and now -- we're in the final stretch of the week ... but that doesn't mean we're letting up on the gas for the stories we cover on TV.

TMZ Live

On 'TMZ Live' Wednesday, we talked about the shocking arrests of Courtney Clenney's parents in Texas -- who've been knee-deep in her murder case ... perhaps too much so, according to prosecutors.

Take a listen to hear all about why they got busted, and what the authorities in Florida are alleging her folks did in an effort to clear their daughter's name ... it's absolutely wild.

TMZ on TV

Things were just as bumpy on on 'TMZ on TV,' where the gang dove into this supposed "holy war" that Donald Trump and his cronies are reportedly ready to wage against Taylor Swift.

It might sound kinda funny, but based on the reports out there about this -- DT and co. are definitely not laughing ... and they seem set to go to the mat ahead of the 2024 election.

TMZ Sports

On 'TMZ Sports,' Michael and Mojo covered this neat new auction that's hawking some footballs Tom Brady once threw for Super Bowl glory. Take a guess on how much they could fetch ... it's a lot!