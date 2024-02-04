TMZ TV Recap: Darius Rucker Arrest, Avril Lavigne's New Friend, Andre Reed

We're wrapping up the week here at TMZ, but we're just getting started on juicy topics to talk about on TV -- which is exactly what we did on Friday.

TMZ Live

On 'TMZ Live,' Harvey and Charles dove head-first into the Darius Rucker arrest that goes all the way back to last February, and which landed with him in a jail cell earlier this week.

It's a bit of a convoluted mess, but long story short ... the guy got stopped in 2023 over expired tags -- which ended in cops finding what they say might've been drugs ... and almost a year later, they said they were sure it was drugs, resulting in Hootie posing for a mug shot.

TMZ on TV

Over at 'TMZ on TV,' we got into Avril Lavigne's new friend (and maybe love interest?) who went skating with her out in L.A. earlier this week ... in what sure looked like a date.

Of course, we're talking about Nate Smith ... whom we ran into at the airport, and who cleared the air. Take a look ... the guys seems to suggest that AL is ... just a pal.

TMZ Sports

Finally, we get to 'TMZ Sports' ... where Babcock talked to NFL HOF'er Andre Reed about the Buffalo Bills and Stefon Diggs ... who AR says could take a pay cut to stick around.

