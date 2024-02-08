TMZ TV Recap: Donna Kelce Plays Coy, Kumail's Therapy, Brock Purdy

We're almost at the finish line in the week, but we're just getting started at TMZ -- including on the TV front ... where the topics are only getting better by the day. Take a look!

TMZ Live

Right off the bat on 'TMZ Live,' Harvey and Charles tackled something Travis Kelce's mom said on the 'Today' show this week ... namely, that she didn't know where she'd be sitting at the Super Bowl come Sunday. That's what she claims anyway -- nobody's buying it.

Fact is, her son(s) are incredibly wealthy ... but there's a new billionaire in her orbit who probably has covered for a private suite seat -- despite what Mama Kelce's saying.

TMZ on TV

Over on the 'TMZ on TV' side of things ... we opened up about our feelings, but not nearly as much as Kumail Nanjiani -- who recently revealed what sent him to therapy recently.

As it turns out, some bad movie reviews for a film he was in did the trick ... and the staff wasn't all that nice about it. Tough crowd, indeed.

TMZ Sports

Finally, we get to 'TMZ Sports,' where Mike and Mojo discussed the fact that 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy bears a passing resemblance to the guy who killed JFK.