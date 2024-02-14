TMZ TV Recap: Kanye West Doubles Down, Usher's Wedding, SB Streaker

We're about halfway through the week now, but we're just getting started with our TV coverage at TMZ ... and on Tuesday, there was no shortage of good topics to dish on.

TMZ Live

Play video content TMZ.com

Kanye West is digging his heels on his troubling remarks about Jewish people -- something he made clear to us in a new interview, and which we dove into head first on 'TMZ Live.'

Our photog got Ye at the airport, and he opened up about A LOT of things -- including the fact the he's not really sorry about his antisemitic remarks ... at least not all them anyway. He also seems to be cozying up to Adidas once again ... which is, well, quite surprising.

TMZ on TV

Play video content TMZ.com

Over at 'TMZ on TV,' we talked about Usher's wedding in Vegas this weekend, where he and his longtime girlfriend, Jennifer, tied the knot right on the heels of his SB performance.

Of course, right after that ... he skated the night away, next to other lovely ladies. 😅

TMZ Sports

Play video content TMZSports.com

Finally on 'TMZ Sports,' we talked to the Super Bowl streaker, and it was ... interesting.