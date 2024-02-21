Snag This Top-Rated Rowing Machine for Only $224

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from StackSocial links on this page.

If you're not keen on committing to a gym membership (gym rats can be a little scary!) or paying the prohibitive prices of a Pilates studio, this at-home rowing machine is the perfect home workout solution.

Why sign up for pricey workouts when you can do it in your living room? The Stamina X Magnetic Rower can deliver a total cardio workout, perfect for burning all the calories from the cheeseburgers you annihilated and improving your heart health. Even better, it's now on sale for less than $225!

Whether you're doing HIIT or LISS, you can customize the difficulty by adjusting the eight levels of magnetic resistance. You can make intensity changes even mid-workout with the tension dial built right into the rower.

There's also a monitor that keeps tabs on strokes, distance, workout time, and calories burned, foot straps to keep you in place, a foam rowing handle that offers a comfortable grip, pivoting footplates enhanced motion range, and even a holder for your smartphone or #postsweatsmoothie!

If you're worried about potentially disturbing your next-door neighbor, the Super X barely makes any noise, making it great for apartment dwellers. It's also designed with spatial considerations in mind. With the built-in wheels, you can drag it to the nearest closet or corner or position it upright when not in use.