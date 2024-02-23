Unidentified High-Altitude Balloon Flying Over U.S., Tracked By Military

An unidentified high-altitude balloon has been spotted flying over the U.S. -- and its presence has been concerning enough to get the military involved ... sound like déjà vu?

The U.S. government is now tracking the wandering balloon, U.S. officials told CBS News ... adding that while its origin and purpose are still unknown, they've determined it not to be a threat.

Sources say the anonymous balloon has been on the move ... drifting eastwards in the jetstream, with one official revealing it was over Colorado Friday morning.

Of course, this ain't the States' first overhead balloon encounter. You'll remember ... a Chinese spy balloon hovering up in the skies in Feb 2023 had everyone up and down the country talking. Now, a year later ... there appears to be another one cruising high above.

The spy balloon was reportedly floating around 40,000 feet when it was fired down in U.S. territorial waters off the coast of South Carolina by the USAF upon President Biden's orders.

China was pissed as hell ... condemning the downing of their air balloon as an "excessive overreaction." The diplomatic tensions were definitely soaring ... as high as those balloons!

