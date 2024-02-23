Save 50% On This At-Home Laser Hair Remover

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from StackSocial links on this page.

Tired of dealing with unwanted hair? Say hello to your new hair removal sidekick: a handheld device that's about to make personal grooming a breeze!

This Face to Feet, a handy dandy at-home hair removal device, is now half off, costing you only $59.99 (reg. $119), and has a 30-day manufacturer’s warranty.

This handheld hair remover heats up in just 45 seconds, ready to tackle the unruly hairs on your face, legs, arms, back, and wherever else they pop up. The best part? It's clinically proven, FDA-approved, and safe to use, so you can trust it to get the job done right!

Using laser technology, it gently removes hair with precision, leaving your skin nice and smooth after just each treatment. No more painful waxing sessions or irritating razor burns — just easy, pain-free hair removal without expensive trips to the salon.

Plus, this device isn't just limited to one area. It's your all-in-one solution for the bikini area, underarms, and even facial hair. With its 360° rotating handle and laser technology that targets hair regrowth without harming your skin, it's the perfect way to remove hair effortlessly!

Get rid of unwanted body hair with the Face to Feet Laser Hair Remover, now just $59.99 for a limited time!