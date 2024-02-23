TMZ TV Recap: Wendy Williams Diagnosis, Taylor & Travis, Adrian Peterson
TMZ TV Recap Wendy Williams' Tragic Diagnosis Taylor, & The Zoo, Adrian Peterson
2/23/2024 12:10 AM PT
We're finally at the finish line in the week at TMZ -- but our TV topics are only ramping up.
TMZ Live
Starting on 'TMZ Live,' Harvey and Michael talked about a tough subject in the tragic diagnosis of Wendy Williams -- namely, the fact she now has aphasia and dementia.
Amid a lot of rumors and speculation -- not to mention a new documentary from Lifetime chronicling Wendy's recent struggles -- her team came out this week with the heavy news ... and safe to say, Wendy fans everywhere are expressing their well-wishes at this time.
TMZ on TV
On 'TMZ on TV,' the gang talked about Taylor Swift's latest trip to the Sydney Zoo -- only this time she had Travis Kelce with her ... this after a long flight all the way across the world.
She'd scoped the place out just the day prior ... so yeah, she was playing tour guide here.
TMZ Sports
Finally on 'TMZ Sports,' Babcock and Mojo talked Adrian Peterson's claims about his trophies.
