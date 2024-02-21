TMZ TV Recap: Taylor Swift Tracker, Donnell Rawlings, KC Shooting Update

It's hump day at TMZ -- and while we're only halfway there ... we're full throttle on all our TV shows!

TMZ Live

Play video content TMZ.com

Starting on 'TMZ Live' ... we talked about the legal war brewing between Taylor Swift and her private jet tracker, Jack Sweeney, who just fired the latest arrow across the bow at her.

Taylor's team started this fight by threatening legal action if this young guy kept posting her locations across the world -- but now, his own lawyers are firing back ... saying he ain't doing anything illegal -- and that if they have a bone to pick, they better start getting specific.

TMZ on TV

Play video content TMZ.com

Over at 'TMZ on TV,' we dove in on Donnell Rawlings' spat with fellow comedian Corey Holcomb at the Laugh Factory this weekend ... where they got into a huge shouting match.

A lot of insults were hurled back and forth ... and in the end, Donnell held his ground.

TMZ Sports

Play video content TMZSports.com

Finally on 'TMZ Sports,' we talked about new updates in the Kansas City shooting case.