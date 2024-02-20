TMZ TV Recap: Taylor Slams Joe, Billie Eilish Hates TikTok, Breece Hall
2/20/2024 12:10 AM PT
We're starting off the week strong at TMZ -- but not nearly as strong as our TV segments.
TMZ Live
Kicking things off on 'TMZ Live,' Harvey and Charlie tackled what amounted to a fairly startling confession from Taylor Swift in Australia this past weekend ... namely, that she was apparently "lonely" while she was dating Joe Alwyn during the pandemic.
The admission came out during a performance, and she made it clear ... she was just with her cat during those years, which is ... alarming to say the least.
TMZ on TV
On 'TMZ on TV,' the gang talked about Billie Eilish throwing shade at TikTokers who attended the People's Choice Awards ... apparently with the feeling of, they ain't really A-listers, y'all.
Her remarks got caught on camera ... and it wasn't well-received by all the young'ns.
TMZ Sports
Finally, on 'TMZ Sports, Babcock and Mojo discussed Breece Hall's unpleasant airport run-in.
