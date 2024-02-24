Donald Trump Defeats Nikki Haley in Primary For Home State South Carolina

Donald Trump is one step closer to the White House ... destroying Nikki Haley in another primary -- this time in her home state!

Saturday's South Carolina primary has been projected for the former president just minutes after polls officially closed in the state ... with at least 29 delegates heading Trump's way.

The whole state's got 50 total, with the last 21 being divided up based on the winners of the seven congressional districts ... three delegates for each district a candidate wins.

Regardless, Trump's already apparently won the majority of delegates in the state -- a state where Haley not only was born but also where she served as governor from 2011 to 2017.

She left the post after then-President Trump named her United Nations Ambassador ... and, it seems voters would rather go with the man who appointed her to the post.

Play video content Fox News

Nikki's had a very difficult run as of late ... becoming embroiled in comments she made about the Civil War while her opponent's dominated every single primary so far.

Of course, it ain't over 'til the lady sings ... but, with her home state now squarely in Trump's camp, it seems only a matter of time before Nikki cuts bait and 45 stands unopposed in the Republican party.

JUST IN: Donald Trump after defeating Nikki Haley in her home state of South Carolina says, "I have never seen the Republican Party so unified as it is right now." WATCH pic.twitter.com/JjmaSZdC3U — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) February 25, 2024 @simonateba

BTW ... Trump;s already delivered a victory speech where he praised how united his party is at this moment -- and also looked past Haley and said he was looking to take President Joe Biden's job instead.

Play video content TMZ Studios

Super Tuesday's less than two weeks away ... and, it's hard to imagine Haley hanging in there for that long after tonight's crushing defeat.