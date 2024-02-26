Guess Who This Stylish Kid Turned Into!
Guess Who This Stylish Kid Turned Into!
2/26/2024 12:01 AM PT
Before this stylish princess dressed to the 9s turned into an actress, she was just a gal from Jersey with big dreams of becoming a star. She starred in her school plays and was dancing and singing before landing two Disney films.
Being fluent in French is just another skill of this talented star, and people may have been surprised when she put her live singing pipes on the big screen in “Les Misérables".
Also known for her fashion sense, she's always looking stylish got Hollywood event ... she has Miranda Priestly to thank for that 😜!