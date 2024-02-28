TMZ TV Recap: Diddy Sued Again, Taylor Swift's Dad, Chuck Liddell
2/28/2024 12:10 AM PT
It's hump day at TMZ, and while we're only halfway there ... we're going all the way on TV!
TMZ Live
Let's start out on 'TMZ Live,' where we talked about yet another lawsuit that's been filed against Diddy -- which is again alleging sexual assault, among various other claims ... all of which he's denied. This time, it's a man who's suing him -- and he's claiming a lot.
While this guy has quite a story to tell, some questions have been raised about the validity of some of his accusations -- and we talked about it all with Harvey and Charles Tuesday.
TMZ on TV
Over on 'TMZ on TV,' the gang talked about Taylor Swift's latest run-in with paparazzi down under -- only here, it was her father who's alleged to have gotten into a bit of a scuffle.
Taylor's team has insisted it was the paps who were aggressive here, and our team's torn.
TMZ Sports
Finally, we land on 'TMZ Sports' ... where Babcock and Mojo talked Chuck Liddel!
