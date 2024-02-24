TMZ TV Recap: Travis Wows Sydney Crowd, Bianca's New Look, Mayweather
2/24/2024 12:05 AM PT
It's the weekend, and there's no better time to catch up on our TV clips than right now!
TMZ Live
Kicking things off on "TMZ Live," Harvey and Mike talked about Travis Kelce crashing Taylor Swift's first Sydney show in Australia -- which he traveled thousands of miles to attend ... and where he made a big impression on the Aussie crowd. Safe to say, he's a rockstar!
Travis has already left Sydney since, and his trip was short ... but boy, was it memorable.
TMZ on TV
Next up is "TMZ on TV," where the work crew discussed Kanye West's wife's new (but familiar) look in Milan ... where she and her husband are still promoting his most recent album.
Bianca has a slightly switched-up 'do ... but the rest of her looks awfully familiar.
TMZ Sports
Lastly, we land on "TMZ Sports" ... where Babcock and Mojo talked Floyd Mayweather's pricey watch.
