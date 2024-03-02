Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Bill Maher Tells Biden to Lean into Age in Hilarious State of the Union Speech

Bill Maher to Joe Biden Lean into Your Age!!! ... Just Not too Far

3/2/2024 5:22 AM PT
I Feel Your Joint Pain
Bill Maher was HYSTERICAL Friday night, with a message to Joe Biden ... embrace your old fart self!!!

The 'Real Time' host made a barrage of solid points, in particular -- When the Prez says he's sharper than ever, no one's buyin' what he's selling.

Or, as BM says, Joe's so old his bad kid with a drug problem is 54!

So, Bill says he should stop riding bikes and hopping on TikTok. Hillary tried it and it didn't work for her.  BTW, thanks for the shout-out, Bill!

Fact is, old people vote way more than the youngins. So appeal to the "Matlock" crowd and advertise on CBS.

And then ... Bill had a brainstorm for Thursday's State of the Union, and it's genius. Biden should appear before the joint session of Congress ambling up to the stage with a walker.

Not gonna spoil it for you -- it's just hilarious. And the out-of-context audience reactions are, as Joe would say, a real knee-slapper!

