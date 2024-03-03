Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
TMZ TV Recap: The Rock's Catchphrases, Lil Wayne Lakers, Billy McFarland

3/3/2024 12:10 AM PT
Another weekend is coming to a close, and a new week is among us ... and we talked about a lot on TV.

WONKA FEST
Starting out with "TMZ Live," Harvey and Charles discussed the disaster seen 'round the world -- namely the failed Wonka experience in Scotland ... where a company came under fire throughout the entire week for putting on what many have characterized as a scam.

The videos and images have been wild to see, and on Friday ... Billy McFarland of Fyre Fest infamy weighed in.

COOKIN' UP DEALS
Next up, we got "TMZ on TV" ... where the gang discussed Dwayne Johnson's business moves in the WWE -- namely, locking up the rights to a ton of his signature catchphrases.

We already know he has rights to "The Rock," but his trademarks go well beyond that.

BEEFING WITH SECURITY
Finally, we land on "TMZ Sports" ... where Babcock and Mojo talked about Lil Wayne's mishap at the Lakers game this week -- where he says he was treated like s*** and bolted.

