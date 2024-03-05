Save an Extra 20% on This Japanese Knife Set
Seido™ Japanese Master Chef's 5-Piece Knife Set for $79.99!!!
3/5/2024 7:42 AM PT
TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from StackSocial links on this page.
Hey there, culinary enthusiasts! Get ready to revolutionize your kitchen knives and bring a whole new level of fun and flair to your cooking adventures.
You can get your own Seido™ Japanese Master Chef's 5-Piece Knife Set for an extra 20% off until March 10 at 11:59 PM PT when you use ENJOY20 at checkout. That means you’ll only have to pay $79.99, which is a fantastic deal!
These Japanese knives are made from high-carbon stainless steel blades that are tough, sharp, and built to last for a long time. These knives pack an extra punch with higher carbon content, ensuring they stay razor-sharp and ready for action.
Another great feature of these Seido Japanese knives is that they were crafted with an acute 15° angle for a nice, sharp-cutting face. Their sloped bolster design makes your grip super comfy while giving you ultimate control and balance.
Waiting for your permission to load Vimeo video.
You'll get the following:
- 8-inch chef’s knife
- 7-inch cleaver
- 7-inch Santoku knife
- 5-inch Santoku knife
- 3.5-inch paring knife
Get this 5-piece Seido™ Japanese Master Chef's Knife Set at an extra discount for $79.99 when you use coupon code ENJOY20 through March 10 at 11:59 PM PT!