'Dragon Ball' Creator Akira Toriyama ... Dead at 68

Akira Toriyama -- the artist who created "Dragon Ball" and other iconic manga series -- has died.

His company, Bird Studio, confirmed the sad news Thursday -- announcing the legendary illustrator and writer passed away on March 1 as a result of acute subdural hematoma ... which is when blood collects between the brain and the skull.

No word on where exactly he died -- or under what specific circumstances -- but his org was clearly crushed, as it sounds like there is unfinished business of his. They wrote, "It's our deep regret that he still had several works in the middle of creation with great enthusiasm. Also, he would have many more things to achieve."

Bird Studio added, "However, he has left many manga titles and works of art to this world. Thanks to the support of so many people around the world, he has been able to continue his creative activities for over 45 years. We hope that Akira Toriyama's unique world of creation continues to be loved by everyone for a long time to come."

Toriyama's company went on to say that a funeral service was already held, and that only a few relatives and loved ones were in attendance. The org also says that gifts of condolences are appreciated, but will not be accepted on his behalf ... going on to ask for privacy.

In terms of a public memorial ... the company says they're not sure if it'll happen just yet.

This just speaks to the massive impact Akira had in Japan, but also ... around the world. His OG "Dragon Ball" comic series from the '80s spurred not only multiple anime TV shows -- which have become idolized and wildly popular throughout the years -- but a mountain of merch and collectibles that fans of all ages continue to enjoy today.

While his biggest claim to fame is creating "Dragon Ball" -- and getting credit for the many spinoffs as well -- Toriyama started other manga series as well, including "Dr. Slump," "Cowa!," "Kajika," "Sand Land" and others. He's renowned for his unique visual style -- which went on to influence countless other mangas and anime shows thereafter ... a trailblazer in every sense.

He was 68.