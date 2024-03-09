TMZ TV Recap: Baldwin's Celebrity Witness List, Larsa Pippen, Jalen Hurts

It's finally the weekend, and what better to enjoy than to recap our TV show topics!

TMZ Live

Let's start with "TMZ Live," where Charles and Courtney talked about Alec Baldwin's upcoming criminal trial in New Mexico -- where prosecutors are charging him with manslaughter in connection to the shooting death of Halyna Hutchins ... to which he's pled not guilty.

We've heard he may call celebrity witnesses ... namely, those who've defended him publicly.

TMZ on TV

Next up, we got "TMZ on TV" ... where the gang talked about Larsa Pippen's massive allowance to her daughter -- which teeters into the thousands, and which is quite high!

Different opinions on whether that was appropriate or not ... especially in Los Angeles.

TMZ Sports

Finally, we land on "TMZ Sports" ... where Mike and Mojo talked Eagles QB Jalen Hurts.