Guess Who This Talented Kid Turned Into!

Before this sweet girl rockin' space buns turned into a model and television host, she was just entering modeling competitions (and winning), while growing up in West Germany before moving to the States in the early 90's.

You would never know this hot momma is in her 50s, because she still works the runways -- and rocks a two-piece -- like she's been doing for years! When she's not sharing her travels on social media with her hubby, you can catch her sitting next to Howie Mandel.