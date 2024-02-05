Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Guess Who This Grammy Girl Turned Into!

2/5/2024 12:01 AM PT
Before this sweet girl with lots of ponytails in her hair turned into a Grammy-winning singer, she was just applying her pink lipstick and growing up in London with big dreams of becoming a super star!

Yes, the 2019 Grammys was a big win for her, but she REALLY "danced the night away" at last night's award show! Aside from her musical skills, she's been tapping into her acting side, recently appearing in "Barbie" and "Argyle."

She's collaborated with music's hottest stars like Miley Cyrus and Elton John ...

"Don't Start Now!"

Can you guess who he is?

