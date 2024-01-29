Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Guess Who This Surprised Backpack Kid With Turned Into!

Guess Who This Backpack Kid Turned Into!

1/29/2024 12:01 AM PT
Guess Who These Cute Kids Turned Into -- Part 19
Before this cute, curly blonde kid in her 'Little Mermaid' tee turned into a global icon, she was just throwin' on her backpack, waiting for the school bus to arrive in her hometown of Pennsylvania and growing up on a Christmas tree farm!

She may have gotten her start at local concerts and fairs, but she's parlayed that into performing all across the world! Other famous musicians may write about her, but there's no denying she knows how to shake it off!

Need one more clue? She sure does look good reppin' #87!

Can you guess who she is?

