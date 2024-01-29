Before this cute, curly blonde kid in her 'Little Mermaid' tee turned into a global icon, she was just throwin' on her backpack, waiting for the school bus to arrive in her hometown of Pennsylvania and growing up on a Christmas tree farm!

She may have gotten her start at local concerts and fairs, but she's parlayed that into performing all across the world! Other famous musicians may write about her, but there's no denying she knows how to shake it off!