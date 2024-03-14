This Amazing Vacuum iss Coming for Dyson’s Throne and It’s Only $169.99

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from StackSocial links on this page.

It's 2024, and you shouldn't still be cleaning your hardwood and carpeted flooring (props if you are!) like your mom did. The JASHEN V18 2-in-1 Vacuum Cleaner is here and ready to suck up your life's messes with the enthusiasm of a black hole!

For only $169.99 (reg. $336), the JASHEN V18 can battle your flooring grime like a boss. Just take it from CNN, which wrote that the JASHEN "is making us forget about Dyson!"

Armed with a 350W digital brushless motor that sucks up even the smallest particles on your carpets and hard floors, it eradicates dirt and stains like a professional ghostbuster. And with its 2-in-1 dust brush, dust bunnies stand no chance on either flooring. Noise optimization? Please, it's practically a ninja!

The V18 (4.8-star rated by customers!) puts on a show with an LED screen that displays power modes, a countdown to your freedom (aka remaining runtime!), and even reminds you to clean the filters. It runs on a rechargeable 2,500mAh battery that gives you up to 40 minutes of runtime, and its wireless design lets you clean your home unencumbered.

Dual charging wall mount? Check. It's like a throne for your vacuum because it deserves no less after dealing with your dirt. Its filter system even has four stages and greater efficiency!