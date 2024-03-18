Soothe Your Mind With Groodles, a $40 Mindfulness Platform Featuring Art Therapy

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from StackSocial links on this page.

When life gets stressful, it can be tough to find ways to let out some steam and decompress. If you don’t have a creative outlet or want to switch up your method of relaxation after a long day, there’s an app for that.

With Groodles, an art therapy app, you can discover a new world of relaxation and stress relief with tailored exercises aimed at unwinding the mind and soothing the soul. Now, lifetime access to Groodles is only $39.99 (reg. $149)!

Nurture your creativity as you embark on a journey of exploring a myriad of artistic activities that help stimulate your imagination. Groodles provides quick exercises and daily habits to incorporate into your daily routine, providing a healthy outlet for expression!

Plus, you can experience the love and support of a like-minded community united by a passion for art therapy. With unique badges, progress tracking, and dark mode support, Groodles offers a powerful canvas for creativity.

Children can also use Groodles, as it provides a safe space for them to sort through their feelings. Using Groodles regularly, adults and children alike can boost their self-esteem, grow their artistic abilities, express themselves, and even cultivate new, positive experiences and thoughts. You could uncover new aspects of yourself and understand your emotions better with Groodles' exercises!

Embrace the power of art therapy for greater self-expression with lifetime to Groodles Unlimited Access, now just $39.99.