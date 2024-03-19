Outfit Your Car With This $96 Car Display Compatible With Apple and Android

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from StackSocial links on this page.

If you bought a car before smart features were a thing, you know you’re not alone. However, that means your car may lack some pretty convenient features that make navigation and listening to music while driving safer!

Smarten up your vehicle with this 6.8-inch car display. It can mirror your phone via Apple CarPlay or Android Auto and provide your car with a sleek infotainment system for only $95.99 (reg. $159)!

One of the standout features of this touchscreen display is its ease of control. A simple push-button activation allows for effortless engagement with voice commands, empowering you to answer texts and calls, change music, navigate, and more hands-free!

The screen-casting capability lets you mirror your smartphone onto the 6.8-inch IPS screen in crisp 1024x600 HD resolution, providing clear visibility of essential information and apps. Plus, this display provides multiple connectivity options so that you can use the built-in FM transmitter, Bluetooth, or AUX jack.

Whether you're driving a car, truck, or any other vehicle with a 7-32V DC power source, this display seamlessly integrates into your setup. Parking can also become a breeze with this display's rearview camera support, which automatically displays the reverse image to assist you in maneuvering in and out of tight spaces.