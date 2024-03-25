Learn Up to 14 Languages with Babbel for Under $150

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from StackSocial links on this page.

You already spend a lot of time on research when planning a trip to a new country, you might as well squeeze in some language learning in there while you're at it. Wouldn't your trip be much more fun if you knew how to interact with the locals?

Babbel is a language-learning app that can help you get comfortable with your choice of language — fast. Through April 2, you can score a lifetime subscription to the award-winning app for under $150, its lowest price yet!

With a roster of 14 languages, including Chinese, French, and Italian, Babbel offers language learning in a starkly different way than you experienced in high school. Thanks to the help of expert linguists, the lessons are focused on helping you gain solid conversational skills. Learn how to ask for directions, haggle with vendors, make friends, and more!

To help you sound like the locals do, Babbel also packs speech-recognition technology to help you tweak your pronunciation to perfection. Best of all, the lessons are packaged into 10- to 15-minute bursts, allowing you to easily squeeze them into your packed schedule.