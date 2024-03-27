Shakira Dazzles Crowd at Pop-Up Performance in Times Square

Play video content

Shakira gave a real treat to New Yorkers Tuesday night ... putting on a surprise performance in Times Square for 40,000 screaming fans.

The Grammy-winning singer hit the TSX stage at the Crossroads of the World in Midtown Manhattan just hours after she announced the pop-up show on the social media app, "X."

Thousands of her followers rushed to see Shakira's spur of the moment concert as she celebrated the release of her new album, "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran."

As usual, Shakira didn't disappoint.

Check out the video ... Shakira wowed the crowd by first riding a circular platform down to the stage, while launching into her opening tune, "Hips Don't Lie."

For more than 15 minutes, Shakira mesmerized the audience with her dance moves, guitar playing and, of course, her music. She belted out some of her fan faves ... "Cómo Dónde y Cuándo," "Te Felicito," and "Puntería."

