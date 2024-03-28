Guess Who This Future Pro Baller Turned Into!

Before this Houston native throwin' up deuces for the camera turned into a professional basketball player, he was just a star and the captain of his high school squad before making it big in the NBA.

He currently is a small forward for the Miami Heat but you've also seen him play for the Chicago Bulls, the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Philadelphia 76ers.

And, don't count out his famous friends ... Camila Cabello, Alix Earle and Diplo just to name a few.