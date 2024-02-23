Guess Who This Baby In Blue Turned Into!

Before this Los Angeles native sittin' on her Dad's lap turned into an actress, she was just hittin' the beautiful beaches of sunny California before making her big television debut in "Buffy The Vampire Slayer".

Growing up in a showbiz family, she made her own name for herself in the early 2000's -- playing an Orange County high schooler with a boyfriend named Seth! Oh, and she's got a heart of gold Dixie!

When she's not a doting mother to her daughter, she tends to share her Broad Ideas with listeners.