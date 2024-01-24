Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Guess Who This Happy Boy In Overalls Turned Into!

1/24/2024 12:01 AM PT
Getty/Instagram

Before this adorable blonde boy in overalls turned into a musical machine, he was just sittin' on his momma's lap, growing up in Florida listening to rap music and was a DJ for local radio stations during the late 90's.

You've seen this cool dude behind the DJ booth for over two decades, and there's no question he's worked with the music industry's hottest stars ... Justin Bieber, Britney Spears and Snoop Dogg just to name drop a few.

When he's not spinning disks, he enjoys sharing his adventurous lifestyle on the 'gram!

Can you guess who he is? 

