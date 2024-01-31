Guess Who This Precious Baby Turned Into!

Before this beautiful baby in her white ruffly dress turned into a talented musician, she was just a wee-little girl growing up in Kansas City during the 80's, writing musicals and preparing to move to the Big Apple.

In 2003, she kicked off her musical career with the release of "The Audition" but she's also ventured into the craft of acting ... most notably known for starring in "Moonlight" alongside Mahershala Ali. She loves a good black and white suit, which she took to the set of "Sesame Street" back in 2014.