Guess Who This Snowy Kid Turned Into!

Before this happy kid in her winterwear was showin' off her beauty and grace on the catwalk, she was just hittin' the snow with her sisters in St. Louis, cheering at her high school football games and heading off to New York University.

Getting her kick-start in the modeling world at just 13 years old, she's been showcasing her powerful walk around the world ever since. She also hosted the reality competition show "Project Runway," but when she's not on the clock ... she's a devoted momma to her two young kiddos.