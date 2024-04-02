Angel Reese In Tears After Iowa Loss ... Reveals She's Received Death Threats

Play video content

Angel Reese opened up to media members following LSU's loss to Iowa on Monday night ... and through tears, she revealed she's been the subject of death threats over the past 12 months.

The 21-year-old took the podium with two of her Tigers teammates after falling to Caitlin Clark and the Hawkeyes in the Elite Eight -- and after about three minutes on the dais, Reese began to cry.

At first, she got emotional when Flau'jae Johnson praised her for her toughness and her leadership. But then, she really teared up when she told reporters how difficult everything has been for her since she helped LSU beat Iowa in the national championship one year ago.

"I've been through so much," she said. "I've seen so much. I've been attacked so many times. Death threats. I've been sexualized. I've been threatened. I've been so many things."

Reese, though, was clearly proud of the way she's handled it all ... adding, "I've stood strong. Every single time."

Reese also spoke a bit about her future -- as a junior, she has the choice to either return to LSU next season or bolt for the WNBA -- and she said she's still mulling all of her options.

As for Monday night's game, it was a battle -- although Clark proved to be too much for LSU, dropping 41 points in the 94-87 victory.