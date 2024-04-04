KISS Sells Catalog, Name & Likeness to Hologram Company for $300 Million

KISS just sold their entire music catalog -- not to mention their entire image -- to a company that puts on hologram shows for legendary music acts ... and they did it for a pretty penny.

The iconic rock band struck a deal with Pophouse Entertainment, selling off not only their music but their name and likeness for a whopping $300 million. BTW, this is the same company they were already set to do a full digital avatar residency with.

Pophouse is also the same company that's been doing those hologram ABBA shows -- and like we said, KISS is already teaming up with them anyway ... so this move makes sense.

The company's CEO says ... "Kiss has sold more than 100 million records worldwide and has throughout their 50-year career continued to push the boundaries in popular culture. The band’s enigmatic personas, unparalleled band attributes, and iconic imagery have made them a cultural force and a legendary act with multigenerational appeal."

He also vowed to safeguard KISS's legacy ... while breathing new life into their characters.

KISS's price tag is on part with other legacy rock acts who've sold their catalogs of late, including Bob Dylan and Bruce Springsteen ... although, some catalogs have sold for higher than others.