Purdue Alum Raheem Mostert Hoping For Hail Mary Trip To AZ for Championship Game

NFL star and proud Purdue alum Raheem Mostert is hoping a miracle can help him get to Arizona in time to watch Zach Edey and the Boilermakers take on UConn ... telling TMZ Sports he wants to make a last-minute trip to the NCAA championship game!!

Mostert -- the NFL's rushing touchdown leader in 2023 -- chopped it up with our photog after touching down at LAX around 10:30 AM on Monday ... just a matter of hours before the huge matchup is slated to tip off in Glendale at 6:20.

We asked the 31-year-old what his plans were for the biggest game in Purdue hoops history ... and he revealed he's crossing his fingers he can get back up in the air ASAP so he can be at State Farm Stadium for the event.

"I'ma try to make it out there," Mostert said. "We're in LA, it's about an hour and thirty flight. I'ma see what I can do."

Mostert -- who played for the Boilermakers from 2011-14 -- explained it's gonna be tough ... especially considering he has to be back to LA in time for a broadcasting workshop Tuesday morning.

The running back told us he's excited to dip his toe into television ... and will learn from some of the top people in the industry to see if it's something he wants to pursue after his playing days are over.