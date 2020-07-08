49ers Playoff Hero Raheem Mostert Demands Trade After Failed Contract Talks

Breaking News

Raheem Mostert officially wants OUT of SF after helping lead the 49ers to a Super Bowl ... the RB's agent says contract talks with the team have failed -- and now, he's demanding a trade.

The 28-year-old -- who rushed for a staggering 220 yards and 4 TDs in the NFC Championship Game win over the Packers -- has been angling for a raise since the season's end.

But, Mostert's agent said Wednesday the Niners won't budge ... so Raheem wants to play elsewhere now.

"After months of unproductive talks with the 49ers about fairly adjusting Raheem Mostert's contract (which paid him for special teams) we have requested a trade," agent Brett Tessler said.

"Disappointing that it would come to this for a guy who led all NFL RBs in YPC & helped lead them to the Super Bowl."

Mostert came out of nowhere to become a star for the Niners this past year ... rushing for 772 yards and 8 TDs on only 137 carries in the regular season.

Raheem signed a 3-year, $8.7 million deal with the 49ers before the 2019 season ... but clearly he feels he's worth well over that now.