Snag This App That Can Scan Your Food and Track Meals for Only $50

Food, shmood! While staying healthy includes being active, tracking your food and nutrition is also key to having that hot bod. If you're tired of guessing what to eat to stay healthy and feel good, look no further than Fooducate!

For weight loss and overall wellness, Fooducate is the ultimate app for both priorities. For only $49.99 (reg. $149), you can use the app to help shed a couple of pounds and personalize your diet, as well as navigate the supermarket like a pro to ensure you're eating the best ingredients to reach your goals.

Fooducate stands out from the plethora of weight loss apps with its commitment to education over mere tracking. Its built-in scanner lets you scan the barcodes of thousands of products and provides their nutritional value and healthier alternatives if they're not up to par. It also tips off any hidden ingredients and provides a breakdown of macronutrients!

For meal planning, you can sift through the tens and thousands of recipes shared by the community, and you can even inspire fellow users if you wish. And with the ability to log meals, snacks, water, and even your exercise, sleep, and mood, you can easily draw out patterns to make healthier choices!