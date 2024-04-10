Save $88 on This 13-Course Educational Bundle

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from StackSocial links on this page.

Whether you're seeking to expand communication abilities with family, friends or professionally, learning American Sign Language can be a big step forward. While that undertaking might sound like a lot to deal with, we're currently offering a limited-time savings on a proven way to explore and understand ASL.

Until April 16 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific, you can purchase The All-in-One American Sign Language Bundle for only $15.99 (reg. $104) by using coupon code ENJOY20. That's nearly $100 off the price of a 13-course package that spans 39 hours of impactful content.

This bundle includes multiple beginner courses, including one that specializes in using ASL for business purposes. Use building blocks like alphabet spelling, numbers, colors, shapes and animals before working through conversational lessons that implement a variety of techniques.

There are courses dedicated to covering emotions, pronouns, vocabulary and everyday phrases. Plus, you'll gain the tools to use ASL during emergency circumstances, which could prove crucial at any time. Focus also lands on family-related communication for an improved experience at home or during gatherings.