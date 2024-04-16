This $100 Restaurant Gift Card Lets You Dine At Planet Hollywood, Bertucci's, And More

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from StackSocial links on this page.

If you’re looking to enjoy memorable dining experiences without stretching your budget too far, look no further! For a limited time, you can grab an irresistible 20% discount on a $100 dining gift card and only pay $80.

This discounted restaurant gift card allows you to explore various culinary delights at beloved establishments such as Bertucci’s, Planet Hollywood, Chicken Guy!, Bertucci's, and more at a reduced rate. Feast like royalty during date night, or treat yourself to a nice dinner during the week with this $100 gift card.

Whether you are planning a family outing, a date night, or a casual meal with friends, this restaurant gift card is a fantastic way to cut down on dining expenses without compromising on quality or variety. And if you don't necessarily like eating out, this makes a fun and unique gift option for the graduate or special foodie in your life!

All you have to do is buy your e-gift card voucher, and your gift card will be sent to your email after the purchase is complete. Then, present the card for food, beverages, tips, or other products at any participating restaurant. Please note that each restaurant offers different certificate amounts, and some may have restrictions (like a minimum spend!).