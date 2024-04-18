Row Your Bike With This $700 Bike and Rower Machine

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from StackSocial links on this page.

Fitness bikes and magnetic rowers aren't new to the fitness scene, but they might be a stranger to your living room. As nice as it'd be to have such versatile cardio equipment at home, two large machines take up a whole lot of space (that you probably don't have enough of!).

If you want the best of both worlds, you can combine a rower and bike to get the Stamina Conversion II Recumbent Bike and Rower, which is 4.4-star rated on Amazon. This two-in-one cardio machine is both a recumbent bike and a rower with eight levels of smooth magnetic resistance (which operates quietly!) and an electronic motor that tracks your progress. Check your speed, distance traveled, time, approximate calories burned, and more!

This full-body exercise equipment also gives you free access to the müüv app, so you can access tons of fun workouts without ever leaving your home. And when it's time to pack up, the Stamina Deluxe folds for easy storage. You can say goodbye to your old gym membership (and machine wait times!) when you have this rower and bike combo!

