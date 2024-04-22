Make Delicious and Nutritious Nut Milk With This $55 Machine

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from StackSocial links on this page.

Hear that? That's the sound of your wallet begging you to stop spending $10 every time you buy almond or cashew milk at the store for your at-home lattes (don't worry, we're guilty too!). Quit paying for nut milk when you can make it at home with this nut milk maker.

Whether you're an almond milk stan or a fan of more niche nut milks like pistachio or hazelnut, you can easily concoct your nut milk desires at home with the Venoly Nut Milk Maker Machine. It's now on sale for only $54.99 (reg. $69)!

Boasting a 6-bladed system, you can expect deliciously smooth and creamy results every time you use this milk maker. Its helical grinding blade with serrated edges produces a rich and frothy texture, and its 1.5 liter capacity allows you to create large batches of your favorite nut milks.

The Venoly machine is super easy to use and quick to clean, saving you time and energy. And with built-in safety features, you're safe from any overflow, dry heating, or overheating issues!

Worried about quality and safety? Every part of this nut milk machine is food-safe and resistant to corrosion, rust, and staining. It's also designed for long-lasting use, so you can trust that it'll be a core part of your kitchen for years to come.