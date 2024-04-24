Taylor Swift's School Teachers Say She was a Poet at Very Young Age

She Was A Little Girl Poet ...

Even as a little girl, Taylor Swift was a poet with a true passion for the written word ... so say two of her elementary school teachers.

The educators -- Barbara Kolvek and Heather Brown -- recently gave interviews to CBS Philadelphia about the pop superstar's love for poetry at a very young age.

Kolvek, a retired music teacher, said Taylor would always scribble poems in her class from first to fourth grades at Wyndcroft School in Pottstown, PA.

Interestingly, Kolvek says she gave Taylor her first singing solo -- a song called "Fast Talk Freddie," while also claiming the two kept in contact for a while. Over the years, Taylor gifted Kolvek a signed T-shirt, a stuffed snowman and other mementos.

"I feel like maybe I gave her a little spark or encouragement to do what she was doing," Kolvek said.

Brown, meanwhile, told CBS she was Taylor's third-grade teacher who saw a "special quality" in the 14-time Grammy Award winner.

Brown said Taylor's greatest quality as a child was drawing in her fellow students to whatever she was doing at Wyndcroft.

The teacher went on to explain she gets super excited every time she sees Taylor onstage knowing, "I was her teacher."

To this day, Brown still sends Taylor a Christmas card every year, but admits "she probably doesn't get the messages anymore."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

With last week's release of Taylor's uber-popular, "The Tortured Poets Department" -- her 11th album – Brown could not be more thrilled for her ex-pupil. She added that everything Taylor touches "turns to gold."