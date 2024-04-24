You Can Score a Grade "A" Refurbished MacBook Air for Less Than $300

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from StackSocial links on this page.

Looking to snag a laptop upgrade without breaking the bank? Apple offers some of the best laptops on the market, but fortunately, you don't need to pay full price to get one!

Cue this pre-loved MacBook Air. It's got all the bells and whistles without the hefty price tag, and through April 30, you can save big and score it for less than $300!

While this MacBook Air is refurbished, don't sweat. It's got the highest refurbishment rating, Grade "A," meaning it'll arrive on your doorstep in near-mint condition. You'll save money and do Mother Nature a favor, because buying used tech is good for your wallet and the planet.

Marvel at the 13.3-inch widescreen display with Intel HD Graphics 6000, perfect for binge-watching your favorite shows in crystal-clear glory and viewing your work documents. With 128GB of local storage, you'll have plenty of room for your important files (and cat videos!).

Got a need for speed? This like-new MacBook Air has a 1.8GHz Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM for stellar performance and limited lagging. Need to work on the go? No sweat. This sleek laptop comes equipped with seamless WiFi connectivity, Bluetooth abilities, and a 12-hour battery life — perfect for any work marathon!

Upgrade your laptop with this Grade "A" refurbished 13.3-inch MacBook Air, now just $299.97 through April 30 at 11:59 PM PST.