Michael Penix Jr. Says He 'Should Be' Top-10 NFL Draft Pick, But Not Sweating It

Michael Penix Jr. feels like he "should be" taken in the top 10 of Thursday night's NFL draft ... but he won't be crushed if he's not -- telling TMZ Sports he's going to make the most of whatever situation he's put in.

The former Washington Huskies star was cool as a cucumber some 24 hours before the NFL kicked off its annual selection process -- not sweating the draft one bit.

However, when the topic of being one of the first 10 players taken in the annual event came up ... he did say he believes he belongs in that group.

"I do feel like I should be," the left-handed quarterback said. "I have the potential to be. But like I said, it's out of my control. Wherever I go, I'm going to take advantage of the opportunity."

For most of this draft process, Penix has been considered a top-40 pick. But, recently, there's been chatter he could go as high as No. 6 to the New York Giants.

The 23-year-old says he's been given no indication that that could happen -- although he told us he's been in heavy talks with every team that's looking for a new signal-caller.

As for his draft night plans, Penix said he's keeping things lowkey -- a bash with family members is all that's on the docket for now ... and no afterparty has been planned yet.

One thing he does know about his future, though, is he'll be signing his NFL contract with a Sharpie -- teaming up with the marker co. to put pen to paper when the time comes.