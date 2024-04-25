Oklahoma Bus Driver Viciously Attacked By Passenger, Forces Crash

Play video content

A bus driver found himself in the middle of a brutal attack last week, which was captured on video ... and which resulted in a huge crash, not to mention an arrest.

Cops allege passenger Tihron Harrison flipped into a rage Saturday while riding one of the city buses -- this after he apparently asked to be dropped off at a certain cross street, only to be rebuffed by the driver ... who told him he could leave him at the next designated stop.

As a result, Harrison flipped out and started going after the driver ... reaching out around the protective plexiglass and punching the driver's face, all while the bus is still in motion.

Things spiral out of control fast ... as the bus driver attempts to fight back, but the suspect pulls him out of his seat, and the struggle intensifies for several more seconds. All the while, the bus is still rolling down the road -- that is, until it starts to careen to the right.

Eventually, the bus crashes into a business head-on, and the driver is sent flying forward. Luckily, his seatbelt holds him in place, preventing him from flying through the windshield.

OKC PD emphasized the driver did everything by the book, following the city's policies to ensure the safety of everyone on board. Despite suffering bumps and bruises, the driver was evaluated at a medical facility and is currently taking some time off work to recover.

Despite suffering bumps and bruises, the driver was evaluated to a medical facility and is currently taking some time off work to recover. Nobody inside the building was hurt either.