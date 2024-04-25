This $340 Roomba Robot Vacuum Knows Exactly What To Clean and What To Avoid

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from StackSocial links on this page.

We once worried that robots were coming to take over the world. Since that day hasn't come (yet!), robots are still our friends. At least this robot is because it intelligently cleans our floors day and night!

The iRobot Roomba j7+ (7550)is like the Einstein of vacuums, thanks to iRobot OS, which helps it avoid obstacles and self-empty its bin. For a limited time, you can snag a new open-box model for only $339.99 (reg. $779)!

Keep in mind that new open-box doesn't mean used — it's likely excess inventory and had some customer contact. However, it's verified to ensure it's like-new before arriving on your doorstep.

It's got an incredible 3-Stage Cleaning System that easily battles dirt, pet hair, and other debris on your floors. Its Edge-Sweeping Brush hugs your walls and corners to get every last dust bunny, and the patented Dual Multi-Surface Rubber Brush helps the Roomba get used to different types of floors.

This brainiac knows what to clean and what to avoid with PrecisionVision Navigation, which helps it masterfully avoid obstacles like dirty socks, charging cables, and more. Meanwhile, Imprint Smart Mapping helps the Roomba j7+ map out your home's layout to clean like a boss!

With the Roomba j7+, you can schedule cleanings and set custom Clean or Keep Out Zones to keep your home squeaky clean.