Park for 2 Days at Major Airports Nationwide for Just $9.99

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from StackSocial links on this page.

Traveling is already stressful, and trying to get parking at the airport can be a royal pain in the butt. There’s one company that has your back, though, and it can cover your airport parking needs at 46 locations across 28 airports nationwide!

Meet The Parking Spot, which is now offering a 2-day parking deal (valid at participating airports!) for only just $9.99 (reg. $32). Yup, you read that right! A one-time purchase of this pass could take some of the heat off of travel day, ensuring you get easy airport parking.

It's easy to use, too. Just pick your airport, travel dates, desired parking types, and you're set. You can even add extra car care services (at an additional cost!), so your vehicle gets some TLC as you get R&R!

Once you arrive at the airport, scan in to park at The Parking Spot. The company will send a complimentary shuttle to pick you up and get you to your terminal. It's also super easy to grab your car post-vacay. Simply use The Parking Spot app for a touchless checkout. That's airport parking done right!

Whether you're flying out from LAX, DFW, IAH, or ATL, make airport parking a breeze.